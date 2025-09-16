Affinity acquires Affilizz to expand AI-powered affiliate monetisation globally

Affinity, a global adtech company, has announced the acquisition of Affilizz, a French startup known for its AI-powered shopping widgets that help publishers monetise product recommendations. The acquisition will see Affilizz fully integrated into Affinity’s affiliate platform, NucleusLinks, further enhancing its capabilities and extending its reach to publishers worldwide.

Affilizz, a leading technology for turning articles into immersive shopping experiences using artificial intelligence. It suggests the most contextually relevant products for a given page or article, including price history and comparisons, pros and cons per product, and matches each publisher’s voice perfectly. This helps it scale the affiliate revenues for 122 leading media groups, spanning more than 200 publications in France, including Qwant, Reworld Media, Clubic, CMI France, Webedia, among others.

Through this integration, Affilizz’s frontend tools will complement NucleusLinks’ backend AI infrastructure, which already boosts publishers’ affiliate earnings by 30–120% and streamlines operations. This full-stack AI solution now provides publishers with both intelligent backend automation and engaging frontend shopping experiences.

Cornelius Frey stated: “The Affilizz team has built impressive technology that perfectly aligns with our mission. We’ve closely followed their progress over the past year and are thrilled to bring their innovations to our global network. Vincent and Florent Alzieu and their team are tenacious and inventive—a great cultural fit for Affinity’s growing team.”

This move comes at a critical time for publishers facing challenges like declining search traffic. By automating and optimising affiliate operations, the combined offering allows publishers to focus on content while maximizing revenue from every user interaction.

Affilizz’s team, based in Lille and Paris, will join the NucleusLinks division at Affinity. Their tools will now be accessible to global clients including Microsoft, Vox Media, Ziff Davis, and others.

Florent and Vincent Alzieu added: “We’re proud to see a project born in France now going global with Affinity. Our widgets turn articles into powerful shopping experiences with one click. Paired with NucleusLinks’ bid-per-click tech, we’re confident this partnership will accelerate growth and deliver even more value to publishers worldwide.”\

(We got this information in a press release.)