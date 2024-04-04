Alan's Bugles partners with Mumbai Indians as its official snacking partner for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand has also come up with new range of packs communicating the collaboration to the consumers, on the shelf.
Alan’s Bugles, the cone-shaped corn chip with a light and airy crunch, has collaborated with Mumbai Indians for the ongoing T20 cricket season as its Official Snacking Partner.
Speaking on the collaboration, a spokesperson for Alan’s Bugles said, “The excitement of watching sports and the accompanying adrenaline rush helps get rid of boredom. Alan’s Bugles has synergies with cricket, and with the IPL fever gaining momentum, Alan’s Bugles is happy to be associated as the Official Snacking Partner of Mumbai Indians. The brand that offers rich and premium snacks for the aspirational Indian consumer, who are unwilling to compromise, and always want the best. For the brand, a collaboration with Mumbai Indians, the only team that has played 250 IPL matches and is one of the most successful teams in IPL, was a no-brainer.”
The launch of Alan’s Bugles saw the entry of Reliance Consumer Products in the Western Snacks category, and is available at pocket-friendly price points starting from Rs.10/- onwards, in line with the company’s mission of offering quality products at an affordable price point.
While Alan’s is a Reliance Brand, Bugles is an international corn chips snacks brand owned by General Mills, with 50+ years of heritage, and is available in major markets like the UK, USA, and the Middle East.
