Ampere's #TheNexBigThing breaks India Book of Record on Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey

The First Electric Scooter to Tow a Pickup Truck

GEMPL has reached another historic milestone by becoming the first to tow a pickup truck using an electric scooter. The soon-to-be-launched The Nex Big Thing Ampere Electric Scooter successfully towed a loaded Pickup Truck weighing 1860kg, with an additional load of 140 kilograms (equivalent to two passengers in the truck). This display of power and performance took place on the Road to Heaven in the Rann of Kutch, covering a distance of 2 kilometres. The record, officially confirmed on February 3, 2024, during a 15-minute run commencing at 3 pm, highlights Ampere's dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility.