Ampere's #TheNexBigThing breaks India Book of Record on Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It has created the largest brand logo of an electric scooter on the white sands and it is the first electric scooter to tow a pickup truck.
Ampere's new electric scooter– coined The Nex Big Thing from Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has achieved two remarkable feats, securing two accolades from the prestigious India Book of Record. These achievements underscore Ampere's commitment to pushing boundaries, showcasing innovation, redefining possibilities, and solidifying its leadership position in the e-mobility revolution.
The Biggest Electric Scooter Brand Logo Drawn on the White Sands
GEMPL has set a new benchmark by creating the largest electric scooter brand logo drawn on the white sands of Dholavira, located on Khadir bet island in the Kutch Desert Wildlife Sanctuary in the Great Rann of Kutch. Mounted on the soon-to-be-launched Ampere Electric Scooter, the rider outlined the Ampere brand logo, resembling a navigation triangle – covering an expansive area of 17100 sq ft (179.8ft x 95.2 ft). The perimeter of the logo extended to 394 feet, showcasing precision and creativity. This record was officially confirmed on February 2, 2024.
The First Electric Scooter to Tow a Pickup Truck
GEMPL has reached another historic milestone by becoming the first to tow a pickup truck using an electric scooter. The soon-to-be-launched The Nex Big Thing Ampere Electric Scooter successfully towed a loaded Pickup Truck weighing 1860kg, with an additional load of 140 kilograms (equivalent to two passengers in the truck). This display of power and performance took place on the Road to Heaven in the Rann of Kutch, covering a distance of 2 kilometres. The record, officially confirmed on February 3, 2024, during a 15-minute run commencing at 3 pm, highlights Ampere's dedication to pushing the boundaries of electric mobility.
These record-breaking achievements are a testament to Ampere's dedication to innovation and sustainability in electric transportation.
afaqs! got this information in a press release.