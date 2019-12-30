BookMyShow creates buzz with its latest campaign for Good Newwz

“BookMyShow’s latest campaign for Good Newwz was strategised keeping in mind the comic, quirky plotline of the film. The campaign, which resembled a status update for an incorrect package delivery akin to an online retail experience, was promoted through push notifications along with emails sent to millions of our customers. With an overwhelming response from users, BookMyShow’s Good Newwz campaign saw a phenomenal click rate hitting 4x that of other campaigns of this scale, creating a new milestone for us. The traffic on the platform multiplied 10x within a few minutes of the campaign going live, reflecting the huge success of this campaign.” said Marzdi Kalianiwala, head - marketing and business intelligence, BookMyShow.