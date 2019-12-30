BookMyShow creates buzz with its latest campaign for Good Newwz

The last Friday of 2019 is all set to bring to movie lovers some much-needed Good Newwz. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Good Newwz has been talk of the town ever since its trailer release in November, with its quirky plotline. Heightening the film’s buzz, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, grabbed millions of eyeballs with its latest campaign.
The campaign, based on the comic caper’s hitch of sperm mix-up leading to a comic pregnancy situation, caught attention with its captivating messaging that read “Update: Wrong Delivery” and “Delivery attempt failed due to incorrect address”. The campaign which was designed in sync with the film's storyline and dabbles with the idea of a wrong package that cannot be returned, was promoted through an ingenious push notification strategy along with targeted emails to millions of users.
BookMyShow’s campaign for Good Newwz garnered a phenomenal response with the traffic on the platform increasing 10x within the first 30 minutes of the campaign itself. The creative outreach generated an impressive click rate of 4x, when compared to other campaigns of this scale, becoming one of the most successful strategies for the movie's promotion on BookMyShow.
“BookMyShow’s latest campaign for Good Newwz was strategised keeping in mind the comic, quirky plotline of the film. The campaign, which resembled a status update for an incorrect package delivery akin to an online retail experience, was promoted through push notifications along with emails sent to millions of our customers. With an overwhelming response from users, BookMyShow’s Good Newwz campaign saw a phenomenal click rate hitting 4x that of other campaigns of this scale, creating a new milestone for us. The traffic on the platform multiplied 10x within a few minutes of the campaign going live, reflecting the huge success of this campaign.” said Marzdi Kalianiwala, head - marketing and business intelligence, BookMyShow.
Touted as the biggest goof-up of the year, Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The laughter riot follows the story of two couples who opt for IVF, eventually leading to a series of confusing, rib-tickling situations. After its successful campaign for Dream Girl, BookMyShow’s campaign for Good Newwz is yet another masterstroke from the entertainment destination’s stable of creative communication.
