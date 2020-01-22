Bumble launches "Dating Just Got Equal" campaign

Women in India are excited by a new age of dating. Relationships are slowly turning from an obligatory social arrangement to a personal choice. The need today is a platform that enables women to explore this sentiment, break the stereotypical rules of dating and celebrate the importance of equality in relationships. Given this insight, the theme of the “Dating Just Got Equal” campaign is designed to encourage women to make the first move and reverse gender norms. As a part of this integrated campaign, DDB Mudra created three digital films centered around the brand’s value proposition of ‘Making The First Move’ and underlining the larger narrative of everyday gender equality. The campaign narrative is further amplified by a variety of out-of-home ads in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. Conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the social media leg of the campaign was brought to life with eight popular social influencers, including Jim Sarbh, Radhika Madan, Pooja Dhingra, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shrishti Dixit, Reem Sheikh, and Aakriti Rana, The influencers kickstarted a #DateDebate, by engaging and intriguing their followers around the unwritten rules of dating.