Clinique announces Emilia Clarke as the first global brand ambassador for skincare and makeup

Actress Emilia Clarke stars in her first Clinique skincare campaign for Clinique iD, “This is my iD, iD Yourself”.
Clinique, the first ever dermatologist brand that’s allergy tested, 100% fragrance free and formulated with no parabens, no phthalates, just happy skin – has tapped critically acclaimed actress Emilia Clarke as their first global brand ambassador for skincare and makeup.
To celebrate the multi-faceted, empowered and optimistic woman that is Emilia Clarke, the first skincare campaign is for the Clinique iD collection. With the addition of Clinique iD Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing BB-Gel and Clinique iD Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Tone-Up Gel – the Clinique iD collection now delivers 20 unique combinations allowing consumers to create their own custom-blend moisturizer to hydrate and treat their unique skin concerns.
“Clinique has been a long-standing advocate for empowering woman with the knowledge that good skin can be created.” says Jane Lauder, global brand president Clinique. ”We were drawn to Emilia because she is optimistic, happy in her skin and embodies a modern multi-faceted woman who is constantly evolving along with her skincare needs. She is also an authentic user and fan of Clinique, which was important to us. Emilia will lend her impactful voice to help inspire consumers to embrace their own unique skincare journey.”
An undeniably talented actress, Emilia Clarke has garnered the attention of audiences worldwide for her pivotal performances in GAME OF THRONES, a role that has garnered her four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice nominations for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons. Clarke can currently be seen starring in the romantic comedy, Last christmas. Other film credits include SOLO: A Star wars story, Terminator: Genisys, Me before you, Dom hemingway, Spike island and Above suspicion.
In March 2019, after a personal health challenge - Clarke launched SAMEYOU, a charity aimed at revolutionizing recovery for young adults following brain injury and stroke.
"I am so proud to join Clinique as the new Global Brand Ambassador. It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honour. I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products” says Emilia Clarke. “Not only is Clinique timeless, but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin - no matter what their skin concern is.”
Launching January 15th 2020, Emilia will share her own unique skin care journey with the social campaign #iDYourself highlighting the Clinique iD collection - featuring the new Clinique iD Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing BB-Gel and Clinique iD Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Tone-Up Gel.
