Clinique announces Emilia Clarke as the first global brand ambassador for skincare and makeup

"I am so proud to join Clinique as the new Global Brand Ambassador. It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honour. I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products” says Emilia Clarke. “Not only is Clinique timeless, but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin - no matter what their skin concern is.”