Dot & Key and Amazon's partnership explores new-age trends in video-led content marketing at ad:tech 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
They emphasised the significance of awareness marketing, conducting experiments and analysing the funnel for improved business outcomes.
At the ad:tech 2024 conference, the segment on ‘Decoding new-age trends in video-led content marketing’ caught the attention of marketers and advertisers. In a chat between Vijay Iyer, director, ad sales, Amazon Ads India and Suyash Saraf, co-founder, Dot & Key discussed the trends in video-led content marketing.
Saraf emphasised the advantage of videos as an engaging format to connect with audiences and drive business growth. Over the years, Dot & Key has built a partnership with Amazon, particularly with miniTV and has used the ad-supported video streaming service to increase its presence among consumers.
When asked by Iyer how video ads on miniTV align with the overall brand strategy, Suyash stated that it fitted perfectly as the miniTV viewers were the kind of audience that they were catering to. Moreover, with miniTV on the Amazon app, the viewers were engaging directly with the brand and transacting online. The product would pop up with relevant video content, which helped build better relatability with the viewer. “This entire mix along with an increase in traffic generated on our Amazon product details page helped the brand uplift further. This presence on miniTV has given Dot & Key a significant advantage in consumer’s mind,” he claimed.
Responding to Vijay’s question on how this moves down the funnel, Suyash emphasised that Amazon has the best ad technology in the country. “Amazon stands out as they cater to relevant people who are actively engaging with us which helps save almost 50% of marketing costs. Amazon covers all stages of the funnel very well. This comprehensive approach through a single lens helps cover a robust set of audience and build a significant consideration for a product with these tools working in tandem with one another,” he said.
Suyash ended the session by stating that awareness marketing which is a very powerful tool is underrated. “The more we experiment and the more we analyse the funnel, the better our business becomes,” he added.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.