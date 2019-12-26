Fujifilm India unveils its digital campaign ‘Real Moments and Real Print’ with its Ad film starring Alia Bhatt

Fujifilm’s Instax has certainly come a long way ever since its launch back in 1998. Today, it is a global hit with presence in more than 100 countries and regions with approximately 40 million units sold worldwide. Its quirky design and retro look have helped the brand carve a winning niche for itself. The company further aims to enhance Instax’s awareness through its strategic collaboration with one of the most followed Indian celebrity, Alia Bhatt. With Alia’s 40.7 million-plus social media popularity and her unique iconic personality, she is one of the most influential people amongst the youth today. She perfectly complements the Brand Attributes of Fujifilm Instax, which is indeed a charming product with which one can shoot, print, and share an original instantly.