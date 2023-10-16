India TV launches 'India TV Chunav Manch,' in CTV channel

India TV will provide round the clock analysis of latest election news and trends and political interviews through this channel.
India TV has launched ‘India TV Chunav Manch,’a dedicated channel in CTV for 24x7 election updates. The launch took place on October 15, during India TV’s flagship event “Chunav Manch”, held in Madhya Pradesh.
The 2024 election is expected to be a landmark moment in the Indian political landscape, and India TV is gearing up to deliver exclusive election coverage through its dedicated 24x7 stream available on its CTV App and YouTube channel.
The channel will feature political analysts and seasoned journalists, who will provide insights of election matters. Viewers can also expect on-ground reports and firsthand accounts from India TV journalists.
Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV, said, “The 2024 elections are going to be pivotal for the nation. In this regard, India TV is committed to providing authentic, unbiased, and comprehensive election coverage to its viewers. Informed decisions are made based on knowledge and correct information. This is what we aim to provide through our dedicated election channel. We are eager to contribute to the democratic process of our great nation."
