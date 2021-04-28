IPL, Cricket, and India: ESPNcricinfo introduces 8 New shows

ESPNcricinfo T20 Timeout – the pre-, the mid-and, post-match show that provides a holistic analysis of every single match through contemporary conversations with the best experts, has already gained a sizeable appointment viewership through its treatment of

“All Cricket, No Noise” format. The show features the best of India’s cricketing experts:

Gautam Gambhir, Deep Dasgupta, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar along with noted international cricketers – Dale Steyn, Daniel Vettori, and Ian Bishop.