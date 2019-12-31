Long time collaborators Anil Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi put an end to all speculation and announce their new project

Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster has roped in the evergreen Anil Kapoor and the ever charming Jaaved Jaaferi for the upcoming Paytm India V Australia ODI Series which begins on Jan 14, 2020. As supporters of opposing teams, they would be seen taking a dig at each other for the upcoming clash between the two cricketing rivals.
The campaign conceptualized by the in-house creative team at Star Sports, depicts the two actors as friends who live in India and Australia respectively. The series of TVCs thrive on the banter between the two – where each takes on the other in several one-upmanship contests. The fun, tongue-in-cheek humour with brilliant comic timing from the actors is sure to leave fans in splits.
A day prior to the campaign going LIVE - Jaaved nudged Anil Kapoor with a nostalgic Tweet that read “Pehle humne jung ki, phir total dhamaal – ab aa rahe hain phirse dikhaane apna kamaal! Anil Kapoor bhai, bach ke rehna, its going to be the #BattleofEquals this time.
Anil was quick to respond with a comeback that read, “#BattleofEquals toh hoga Javed Jaaferi, par film mein ‘Hero’ ek hi hota hai, aur jeet ussi ki hoti hai! So watch out”
The banter continued on Twitter with a series of Tweets that followed unvealing the campaign with, “Hey Jaaved Jaaferi, here's a 'short and sweet joke' - just like your team's innings will be in the #BattleOfEquals! ”
Jaaved Jaaferi replied, “Good joke, Anil Kapoor, but it's called the #BattleOfEquals for a reason. Karara jawaab milega!”
Australia had beaten India in their 2018-19 home series with a team not featuring the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith. India are gunning for revenge, but it won’t be easy with Warner and Smith back in the side. The series will also see the clash of two in-form bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins as the world’s two best bowlers jostle for supremacy in what seems like a #BattleOfEquals.
India and Australia have played memorable and feisty matches in the past and the two rivals are keen on starting the new decade of their rivalry with another eventful series. The Paytm India vs Australia ODI series will consist of three ODI’s starting 14th January 2020 and will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.
(We got this information in a press release.)