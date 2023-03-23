Maitri advertising works, Pink Lemonade, Mindsare and Wavemaker win big at the Big Bang Awards 2022

The Creative agency of the year went to Maitri advertising works.
At the Big Bang Awards 2022 for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media, Digital and Marketing held by the Advertising Club Bangalore in Bengaluru on March 22, 2023 there were a lot of big wins.
The Creative Agency of the Year went to Maitri advertising works. Pink Lemonade was the Design Agency of the Year. Mindshare India was named the Digital Agency of the Year and Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the Year. Mondelez India was the client of the year.
The Advertising Club Bangalore, one of the oldest advertising clubs in the country, having been in existence for over 3 decades, has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020.
“We received over 800 entries from 51 agencies and 8 clients, from all over India. We decided to move away from the traditional venue for the event and do something completely different and we are delighted with the participation for the awards night themed “Finding the Balance ” said Laeeq Ali, president, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
Malavika Harita, chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “I have been involved with the Big Bang Awards for the last 20 years. This year we saw a lot of interesting work across all categories. Our new categories for design and regional work got a lot of response. We also looked at data analytics and insights as an emerging discipline.”
Meta was the Presenting Sponsor of Big Bang this year. ABP News, Manorama Max, Asianet Movies were the other sponsors. Heineken, Coca Cola and Paul John were their beverage partners.