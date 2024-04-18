Manorama Online joins Project Shakti to combat deepfakes in Elections 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Shakti collective is driven by DataLEADS and supported by Google News Initiative to combat fake news in General Elections 2024.
Manorama Online, the digital version of Malayala Manorama, a newspaper in India, joins the Shakti: India Election Fact-Checking collective driven by DataLEADS and supported by Google News Initiative to combat fake news in General Elections 2024. The Shakti collective helps to identify misleading information, including deepfakes on social media, with the aim to curb the spread of false news during the election period.
Shakti, India Election Fact-Checking Collective, serves as a consortium of major news outlets and prominent fact-checking organisations pan-India, collaborating to enable them to detect online misinformation early, including deepfakes, especially on social media platforms. Various media in regional languages across the country are part of this initiative, which aims for digitally transparent elections.
"As a popular source of news and information, particularly for the Malayali community both within India and abroad, we at Manorama Online are happy to join the Shakti Collective to make our elections free from fake news," said Santhosh George Jacob, coordinating editor of Manorama Online.
With a dedicated team for Fact Checking, Manorama Online has successfully debunked many fake news stories, both national and regional. Readers can access various crucial fact checks related to general elections, state elections, and national issues through Malayala Manorama's online fact-checking service. Readers can also verify the authenticity of posts they come across on social media through the Manorama Online Fact Check WhatsApp helpline.
