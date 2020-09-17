MPL launches Rs 99 Ticket campaign with Manoj Bajpai and Prakash Raj ahead of IPL

“The concept was to communicate the unique features of the Rs 99 Ticket in a simple yet impactful manner, and Manoj Bajpai and Prakash Raj fit the bill perfectly. We felt the proposition is unique for our users, with a single pass enabling them to play Fantasy for free all season long, and the ad carries that message with some tongue-in-cheek humour,” said Abhishek Madhavan, Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing, MPL.