Mullen Lintas blends a massive hyper-local campaign for TATA TEA Premium

Puneet Das, vice president marketing, India, Tata Global Beverages talking about the campaign said, “TATA TEA Premium is the flagship brand from TATA TEA. It’s always broken new ground where thoughts, new propositions are concerned. The strategy on Tata Tea Premium is to go hyperlocal and shift the needle from not just celebrating ‘India Pride’ but to also evoking ‘Regional Pride. While most national brands only talk about ‘connecting at a local level’, we have taken a truly hyperlocal approach across all our marketing mix elements - whether it’s packaging, communication or the choice of communication medium. To complement the regional taste expertise, which has been the DNA of the brand, Tata Tea Premium has launched a new & distinct packaging for key regions (like UP & Delhi) which captures the elements of pride for each region. We have developed a State wise communication based on local/regional-level insight; and used hyper local media choices to effectively target the region. The communication idea is based on the premise that most states are associated with certain ‘stereotypes’/ perceptions which are generally an outsider’s perspective about that region. Our communication tries to showcase the ‘insider’s perspective’ and celebrates the positive truth behind these stereotypes which will evoke pride among its region/ viewers.”