Paris bans shared e-Scooters

Privately owned e-scooters are unaffected by the ban. Paris, which opened its streets to shared e-scooter market in 2018, saw the removal of its final 15,000 e-scooters on Thursday.

The rental e-scooters have been operating in the city for the past five years in an experimental phase. These scooters could be left anywhere to be picked up by someone via a mobile app. Although popular with Parisian, these electric scooters have posed regulatory challenges for the city.