Pocket FM files copyright violation suit against Disney+ Hotstar: ET Report

The suit claims that the video streamer’s Telegu web series 'Yakshini' is similar to one on the audio streamer.
Audio streamer Pocket FM has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against Disney+ Hotstar over alleged copyright violations of its audio series Yakshini, reports ET.
Pocket FM has sought an interim injunction against Disney+ Hotstar’s parent, Novi Digital Entertainment. It has requested the high court to direct the video streaming platform to pull down the trailer of the web series.
In its plea dated June 11, Pocket FM claims it has the copyright to Yakshini that has been available on its platform since May 2021. It alleged that Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series, also titled ‘Yakshini’, has many similarities with its audio series.
The video streaming platform has already released the promo for the web series, which is slated to stream beginning June 14.