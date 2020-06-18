PubMatic announces prebid server-powered header bidding To drive ad pod optimization

"We are excited by the added insight, scale and control we get with PubMatic OpenWrap OTT," said Jean Fitzpatrick, vice president, marketplace solutions at Kinesso, the media and marketing technology unit of Interpublic Group. "Features like first-look access to OTT inventory across both open market and private marketplaces, new ad pod controls, and highly scaled deal flexibility will all help drive more buyer interest in OTT in the near term."