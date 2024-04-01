Red FM brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ for seventeenth edition of IPL

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Our campaign ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ strikes a deep chord with every cricket enthusiast, celebrating the innate fervor across the country. The campaign is dedicated to the fans of Indian cricket whose unfathomable love leads them to organize their routines around match timings to ensure they do not miss a moment. We are taking the excitement of the field to reverberate it on-air and on digital platforms with several cricket capsules. Cricket and entertainment being the two significant pillars of our brand, we are looking forward to painting the gully’s red with this year’s T-20 league.”