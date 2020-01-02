RED FM changes the stationality to 93.Dry Red FM as part of its “Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ campaign

Sensitizing the topic of water scarcity in Delhi, RED FM has been working on different aspects of this campaign for the past six months. Reports suggest that RO purifiers are essential in every urban household. However, the amount of wastewater from RO purifiers exceeds the amount of water that is purified by around three times. Additionally, due to the high content of Total Dissolved Solids, this water becomes unsuitable for drinking and is not recommended for bathing either. Nevertheless, there is a variety of areas in which one can make use of this water, such as, watering plants, cleaning floor, car/bike wash etc. The last leg of ‘Paani Yaad Dila Denge’ highlights this crucial piece of knowledge with a message ‘Hum badal rahe hain taaki aap bhi badlo aur paani save karna shuru karo.’