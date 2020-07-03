RR Global's Bgauss awards its digital mandate to Admatazz

The agency will be responsible for creative, search and performance marketing campaigns including paid media and influencer marketing strategies.
RR Global, a prominent conglomerate in the electrical goods industry, is making a foray into electrical scooter segment under the brand name “Bgauss.” Bgauss has assigned its complete Digital Advertising mandate to Admatazz.
Admatazz, an independent tech and digital advertising agency based out of Mumbai services various industries and is extremely prominent in the automobile industry as well.
Speaking on the announcement, Priyanka Kabra (brand director) says- BGauss aims to bring a great balance of style and technology to the electric scooter market with our range. We are launching across western and southern Indian markets in phase one. We are extremely excited to have Admatazz on board and look forward to implementing the strategies they presented us with.
Founder of Admatazz Yash Chandiramani says, “ Our auto marketing experience helped us craft strategies that the Bgauss board welcomed. We are thrilled Bgauss has chosen us and look forward to working with a client team that is open to new ideas."