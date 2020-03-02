Shahar Banaras: won't allow hooliganism in educational campuses

Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Prahlad Singh Patel attended the 'Shahar Banaras' event organised by News Nation Network at Taj Ganges, Varanasi on 27th Feb 2020
Speaking at the Shahar Banaras event organised by News Nation Network, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that the Modi government would not allow 'hooliganism' in the educational campuses in the country.
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel was another present as the guest at the event. The conclave was organised to mark and celebrate the spirit of Varanasi city.
Speaking at the event, Pokhriyal said there were some elements who were trying to destroy the atmosphere of learning at our education campuses. However, these elements will not be allowed to prosper. He said parents spend a lot to send their wards to the best possible educational institutes. The Union Minister assured these parents that he will make sure the dreams of such students are not disrupted due to some 'anarchic' elements.
Pokhriyal also said that the new education policy is promoting learning, science, research and innovation. This will start to bear fruits in next few years.
Speaking at the event organised at Taj Ganges, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said that Modi government will develop Ayodhya on the model Kashi Vishwanath. Talking about the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Delhi, the Minister said that people behind violence will not be spared.
(We got this information in a press release.)