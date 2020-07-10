Tata Sky Binge+ onboards ZEE5 to strengthen its OTT offerings on its android powered Smart Set-top Box

The bouquet of content offerings on Tata Sky Binge+ got a major thrust as Tata Sky extended its partnership with the Entertainment Super-app of India, ZEE5, for its Android enabled smart Set-top box that provides content from linear Live Television and a host of OTT apps onto a TV. Designed to provide smart and endless choice of entertainment for the entire family, Tata Sky Binge+ is now ready to enthral its subscribers with ZEE5’s expansive Bollywood and multilanguage films and original content spanning over 125,000+ hours across 12 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. This is an addition to what is already available on the platform - an enviable selection of multi-lingual films, original dramas, international blockbuster movies and reality shows from India’s premium OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premuim, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.
Commenting on the partnership, a Tata Sky spokesperson said, “OTT apps are gaining ground as a popular medium of content consumption. Considering the stupendous response we have received from the viewers for the fully integrated Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box, we are now strengthening this offering further by bringing onboard ZEE5’s unmatched content library that will further elevate the content viewing experience for our subscribers. We are confident that the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box will offer a seamless experience of live TV channels and apps such as ZEE5, making it a winning proposition for our customers.”
Talking about the collaboration a ZEE5 Spokesperson stated, “ZEE5 is continuously working towards offering bespoke content for diverse consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Tata Sky reinforces our commitment to democratise content by truly providing a Super-app experience for consumers anytime, anywhere. We are happy to extend our partnership with Tata Sky on their new initiative Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box. We are certain that with Tata Sky’s reach and ZEE5’s extensive library of content across languages, we will be able to provide consumers with an enriching and engaging content viewing experience.”
Tata Sky Binge+ hosts many advanced features. It enables viewers to play any show, movie, music, game on their laptop, tablet or mobile phone and watch-it-directly on their TV with its in-built Chromecast. It also includes Google Assistant that makes discovering content easy with voice search. Customers can access 5000+ on the Google Play store. It is compatible with all types of TVs including 4K, HD LED, LCD, or plasma technology as it supports HDMI output and can also be connected to older TV sets over audio and video cable.
Tata Sky Binge+ provides the benefit of six months subscription to Tata Sky Binge where a user can watch content from premium partner apps on their STBs including 7 days of missed shows (based on linear entitlement) and access to 3 months Amazon Prime subscription all included at an offer of Rs.3999/-
(We got this information in a press release).