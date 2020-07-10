Tata Sky Binge+ onboards ZEE5 to strengthen its OTT offerings on its android powered Smart Set-top Box

The bouquet of content offerings on Tata Sky Binge+ got a major thrust as Tata Sky extended its partnership with the Entertainment Super-app of India, ZEE5, for its Android enabled smart Set-top box that provides content from linear Live Television and a host of OTT apps onto a TV. Designed to provide smart and endless choice of entertainment for the entire family, Tata Sky Binge+ is now ready to enthral its subscribers with ZEE5’s expansive Bollywood and multilanguage films and original content spanning over 125,000+ hours across 12 languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. This is an addition to what is already available on the platform - an enviable selection of multi-lingual films, original dramas, international blockbuster movies and reality shows from India’s premium OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premuim, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe.