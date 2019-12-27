The Minimalist launches integrated marketing campaign for Mahindra Happinest!

A lesser known and often ignored factor when buying a home, is kids and their expectations. With this thought in mind, The Minimalist, a creative solutions group based in Mumbai, conceptualized an emotionally strong campaign: #LiveSmileProsper for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan. It addressed relevant problems faced by children, and offered them a solution through their homes.
As a result, the campaign was able to achieve what no other real estate brand has. The project received tremendous response within a few weeks of launch with more than 1000 families having made the choice to #LiveSmileProsper.
#LiveSmileProsper was conceptualised after research showed that most homebuyers often compromise on their dream home, due to reasons such as budget constraints, inconvenience of location, lesser amenities, and more. It also took into account the younger residents of homes, children, who have dreams and ambitions, and would like to grow up in an environment that nurtures. #LiveSmileProsper further spoke about the potential of a home in realising children’s dreams, and delved into the intangible, but important benefits that arise from the tangible unique features offered by Mahindra Happinest.
By engaging with children as the main protagonists, the campaign was able to showcase their dreams and wishes, through a series of OOH, print, and digital ads. The teaser phase, done through OOH, focused on life before Happinest Kalyan, where children were faced with many unanswered questions, and unfulfilled dreams. A poker-faced child asking relevant and important questions made this phase of the campaign highly impactful and relatable. During the revealer phase, done through OOH, radio, digital and print, the campaign communicated how life had changed after purchasing a home at Happinest Kalyan, and answered all of the child’s burning questions.
Speaking about the #LiveSmileProsper campaign, Sahil Vaidya, co-founder and director at The Minimalist said, “Working on this campaign has been rewarding. The results speak for themselves, and we are proud to have raised the bar for mainline advertising in the real estate sector. We loved the simplicity of the idea, which conveyed a strong message, and we think this is what advertising in its true sense should be about: solving a problem.”
Echoing his sentiments, Ankur Parmar, head of marketing, Mahindra Happinest said, “The core ideology at Mahindra Happinest is derived from the Rise philosophy of Mahindra to drive positive change in the lives of our customers. This project was designed to offer features beyond the wish of a home buyer in this segment. The campaign simplistically communicated the solutions offered for the buyer’s next generation, which seems to have struck a chord. This launch cements the belief that home demand exists for a differentiated and a great value proposition.”
Taking into consideration the market sentiment, the campaign’s reach was strategically targeted towards those in the suburbs of Mumbai, and the entire region of Thane. It further reached out to the DINK segment through digital mediums and films, and to conventional buyers through traditional mediums of advertising.
