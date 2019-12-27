The Minimalist launches integrated marketing campaign for Mahindra Happinest!

By engaging with children as the main protagonists, the campaign was able to showcase their dreams and wishes, through a series of OOH, print, and digital ads. The teaser phase, done through OOH, focused on life before Happinest Kalyan, where children were faced with many unanswered questions, and unfulfilled dreams. A poker-faced child asking relevant and important questions made this phase of the campaign highly impactful and relatable. During the revealer phase, done through OOH, radio, digital and print, the campaign communicated how life had changed after purchasing a home at Happinest Kalyan, and answered all of the child’s burning questions.