Titan Company in collaboration with Himmotthan, launches 'The Hills Are Alive' campaign

Maitri Ramkumar and Madhur Das, digital heads, Ogilvy South shared that, “They say without water we cannot imagine life yet the residents of these villages lived it for years. To showcase the impact of the Titan Sponsored Spring Shed Management initiative we chose to give the audience a peek into a day in that life through the eyes of a mother. This story finds its roots in real life accounts of the women of Manjyad.”