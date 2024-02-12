TVS Eurogrip comes on board as title sponsor with JioCinema’s Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Viacom18 announced TVS Eurogrip as the title sponsor for Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema’s predict and win game that launched last year. With a rise in interactive fan engagement and continued free streaming of premier sporting action beyond IPL such as India cricket, TVS Eurogrip will be present the unique play and win along game to fans throughout the India – England series.
Launched in 2023 as part of the IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan quickly became a huge hit, attracting 50 million participants vying for a variety of thrilling prizes, and 60 fortunate winners driving off in a premium hatchback. Within just one season of IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan became a platform for heartwarming tales of changed fortunes from India’s heartlands.
“Digital being a strong focus area for us, we see this partnership with Viacom18 on the TVS Eurogrip Tyres Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest as an exciting and engaging way to connect with our consumers – the new age, millennial and Gen Z riders,” said P Madhavan, EVP Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited. “We look forward to more such meaningful associations in the future as well that will help us bring good brand experiences alive.”
“It is thrilling for us to have TVS Eurogrip partner with us on seeing a tremendous opportunity that lies ahead in gamifying content,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “We worked systematically to remove barriers to affordability last IPL, that enabled its free streaming at large. This linked the gap between the masses and brands that are looking for ways to meaningfully gamify and incentivise their communications with their audiences at scale. We truly believe this is just the beginning and we will see more record numbers with TVS Eurogrip coming on board for Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.”
When a user gets a coupon, advertisers take advantage of the chance to distribute many discount coupons, generating a stream of views, interaction, and use—all happening smoothly during the game. This special situation seldom occurs during live events, presenting an outstanding opportunity for advertisers to have a substantial effect.