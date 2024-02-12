TVS Eurogrip comes on board as title sponsor with JioCinema’s Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan

“It is thrilling for us to have TVS Eurogrip partner with us on seeing a tremendous opportunity that lies ahead in gamifying content,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “We worked systematically to remove barriers to affordability last IPL, that enabled its free streaming at large. This linked the gap between the masses and brands that are looking for ways to meaningfully gamify and incentivise their communications with their audiences at scale. We truly believe this is just the beginning and we will see more record numbers with TVS Eurogrip coming on board for Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.”