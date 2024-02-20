Viacom18 announce line-up for WPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Viacom18 to present WPL in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu across JioCinema and Sports18 – 1 SD & HD while Sports18 – 2, Sports 18 – Khel will broadcast the Hindi feed.
Viacom18 has announced expert panel for the 2024 WPL, starting February 23. Anjum Chopra, Reema Malhotra, Sushma Verma, Mona Meshram, Nuzhat Parveen, Karuna Jain, Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, Saba Karim, Srikkanth Anirudha, Sarandeep Singh, Nikhil Chopra, and Abhinav Mukund will come together for a five-language presentation on JioCinema for free.
The season-opener on February 23 will see Delhi Capitals taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians, which will be presented in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu on JioCinema. On TV, viewers can catch the action live in English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on Sports18 – 1 SD & HD. Sports18 – 2 SD and Sports18 Khel will broadcast the Hindi feed.
“We look to build on the blockbuster Season 1, as we continue to offer viewers an immersive experience which is accessible, affordable, and in multiple languages to scale up the league’s impact and reach further,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “After delivering the highest viewership for any women’s event globally last season on JioCinema, we aim to create new benchmarks and celebrate the incredible cricketers who bring the excitement and pizzazz to the league where a boundary was scored every fifth ball in the last season.”
In the build-up to the 2024 season, the network has offered fans and viewers light-hearted content on WPL Huddle that features top players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma among others. WPL Heroes will take fans through compelling background stories of players with insights from their families and coaches from all franchisees. Fans will also be treated with a peek into the training sessions of all the teams, along with expert reviews leading up to the start of the inaugural season.