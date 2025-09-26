Zee News unveils new identity with redesigned studio and storytelling formats

Zee News has introduced a new visual identity and next-generation studio, reimagining how news is presented and consumed. The move reflects an editorial shift toward insight-led storytelling, audience-focused programming, and immersive technology.

The revamped anchoring format combines storytelling techniques with live data visualizations and augmented reality explainers. The new studio features modular anchor zones and dynamic data walls designed to enhance engagement and contextualize stories with depth.

The channel’s refreshed identity introduces a red, blue, and white design palette, breaking away from legacy styles to create a cleaner, sharper look. The change symbolizes Zee News’ focus on clarity, credibility, and connecting with digitally native audiences.

The editorial vision also includes new initiatives such as the guest editor format and editor of the Day, bringing diverse voices into the newsroom to reflect India’s plurality.

Rahul Sinha, managing editor of Zee News, said: “Zee News has been the trusted voice of India for generations, built on credibility, courage, and clarity. Today, we are entering an era where news is not just reported but experienced. From our vibrant design to our state-of-the-art studio and innovative formats, we are redefining how viewers will engage with news.”

Karan Abhishekh Singh, ceo of Zee Media Corporation, said: “At the heart of this transformation is our audience. Our fresh design, cutting-edge studio, and innovative formats will ensure that Zee News remains relevant, relatable, and respected across every age group.”

The relaunch campaign, ‘Darshako Ka Vishwas, Nai Soch Ke Saath,’ underscores the channel’s aim of bridging decades of credibility with modern storytelling to engage Gen Z and future audiences.

(We got this information in a press release.)