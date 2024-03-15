Aditya Birla Group and Adgcraft Communications steal the show at the afaqs! CommuniCon Awards 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Over 50 brands showcased their prowess in communication strategies across over 30 categories at the second edition of the afaqs! CommuniCon Awards.
The second edition of the afaqs! CommuniCon Awards, powered by public relations and digital media agency Kaizzen, spanned over 30 award categories, making it a comprehensive showcase of innovation and excellence in the field of public relations and corporate communications.
The CommuniCon Awards celebrates The Power of PR and Corporate Communications and honours those who have mastered the art of navigating the ever-shifting landscape of PR. These metals recognise the exceptional work of PR agencies, Brand Marketers, and other Marketing experts who craft harmonious PR symphony for their clients.
Mumbai buzzed with excitement as Industry titans gathered at the Fairfield by Marriott to celebrate excellence in the realm of public relations and corporate communications. The prestigious event, boasting a full house, brought together leading brands, PR agencies, and notable personalities to honour outstanding achievements and innovative campaigns that have left an indelible mark on the industry.
Over 50 brands showcased their prowess in communication strategies, demonstrating creativity, effectiveness, and impact across various sectors. Among the distinguished participants were Aditya Birla Group, AJIO, AMUL, BajajCapital, Britannia Industries, Comic Con India, Flipkart, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, Haier Appliances India, Indian Venture Capital Association, Luminous Power Technologies, MG Motors India, Pernod Ricard India, Siemens, SpaceMantra, Spotify, Universal Music India, Viacom18 Sports, and more.
Adgcraft Communications emerged as a top performer, contributing to 4 Gold and 2 Silver medals won by multiple brands, claiming the prestigious PR Agency of the Year title.
Recognised for its outstanding contribution to the industry and its exemplary communication efforts, Aditya Birla Group won 4 Gold and 1 Silver metals, clinching the coveted title of Brand of the Year.
Several brands shone brightly, bagging multiple metals for their exceptional campaigns:
Spotify clinched 3 Silver and 1 Bronze, accumulating a total of 4 prestigious metals.
Siemens garnered 1 Silver and 1 Bronze, achieving a commendable total of 2 metals.
Universal Music India proudly secured 2 Bronze metals in recognition of their outstanding contributions.
BajajCapital distinguished itself with 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze, accumulating a total of 3 metals.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing celebrated 1 Gold and 1 Bronze, securing a total of 2 metals.
Tulsi Tea's excellence was acknowledged with 1 Gold and 1 Silver, resulting in a total of 2 metals.
The CommuniCon Awards Grand Jury, comprising esteemed industry leaders and experts, meticulously evaluated entries across over 30 award categories. Led by luminaries such as Aditya Gurwara, co-founder | Brand Alliances at Qoruz; Amit Bhandare, head of marketing and corporate communication at YES SECURITIES; Bhagyashree Rewatkar, director of brand marketing at Zoomcar; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - Marketing Communication, CSR & Digital at Egis; Dimple Raisurana Kapur, strategic brand communications leader; Himanshu Khanna, chief marketing officer at Raymond Limited; Manu Kumar, head - Marketing and Corporate Communication at Hero Electric Vehicles; Mrinall Dey, vice president & head of PR & Corporate Communications at MobiKwik; and Vivek Sabharwal, head of marketing & PR at Woodland, the jury ensured that only the most deserving entries were honoured with these prestigious awards.
