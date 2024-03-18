Exploring data integration in PR strategies: Focussing and using relevant data

“We do a lot of learning and development in our organisations. We have to spend time, effort, and money on bringing this literacy in and changing the mindset to data. Unfortunately, a lot of young kids get scared when they see data thinking it is maths. We need to break that mindset and say it is the power of our roles to be able to do this. PR is a very special craft and sometimes you just sort of put the data down, write a press release, put it out there, and pray to God,” she says.