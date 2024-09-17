From startups to leaders: Grey Cell PR’s playbook for brand authority

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Madhukar Kumar, founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell PR, discusses the agency's diverse clients, purpose-driven strategies, and expansion plans.
The role of public relations (PR) has long been recognised beyond traditional sectors, and it is currently crucial to the startup and new-age technology sectors.
Grey Cell Public Relations (also known as Grey Cell PR) is a PR agency that works with startups, or, as Madhukar Kumar, the agency's founder and chief strategist, prefers to call them, new economy businesses. He believes that these industries are transforming traditional ways of working, whether in logistics, ed-tech, fintech, or any other sector experiencing significant disruption.
Aside from this, the agency has a diverse portfolio. It works across various industries, including educational institutions, healthcare providers, and large business conglomerates. While new economy businesses are its core focus, the agency’s client portfolio is diverse, spanning both traditional and emerging sectors.
Each sector, whether it’s traditional industries or new-age technology and startups, comes with its own set of challenges, audiences, and communication goals. Kumar explains that the team tailors their approach to each client's stage of development and market positioning, taking into account their diverse range of clients.
“For new or emerging businesses, particularly in disruptive sectors, our goal is to build awareness and establish credibility. This involves positioning them as problem solvers within their respective industries. In contrast, for established corporations, the emphasis shifts to maintaining and protecting their reputation. These companies are already well-recognised, so our focus is on managing their public image, driving thought leadership, and communicating their future vision,” he says.
In an age where misinformation spreads like wildfire across digital platforms, PR agencies are facing unprecedented challenges in managing and protecting their clients' reputations. Kumar explains that one of the most pressing concerns for PR professionals in 2024 is combating the spread of false narratives, which can quickly spiral into full-blown crises if not addressed promptly.
“A PR crisis in 2024 is largely driven by misinformation, especially with the speed of digital communication. A story can spread within minutes, often before the facts are fully verified,” he says.
He highlights that social media's dominance in the digital landscape increases the risk of false information spreading before companies can react. “The biggest challenge we face is ensuring that our clients are accurately portrayed in the digital realm, especially when false narratives can take on a life of their own. In 2024, it’s not just about correcting the narrative; it’s about doing so in a way that reflects honesty and accountability,” he adds.
Purpose-driven communication is a way to communicate a company's mission, vision, and values and how it contributes to social equity, sustainable development, and business ethics.
Kumar explains that for Grey Cell PR, purpose-driven communication is at the heart of its work, particularly for clients like civil society organisations and philanthropic ventures.
“For many of our clients, purpose is central to their messaging, even when their budgets are modest. Purpose-driven communication is not just a strategy but a necessity for these organisations,” he shares.
However, the agency does not limit this approach to nonprofits alone. It also ensures that large corporations integrate key themes like sustainability, diversity, and social responsibility into their communication strategies.
“We ensure that even larger corporations incorporate elements of sustainability, diversity, and social responsibility into their messaging. It’s not just about commercial success but contributing meaningfully to society,” Kumar emphasises.
For the upcoming festive season, the agency is working on developing specialised campaigns to help clients stand out during this period. Kumar shares that the goal is to create high-impact campaigns that position its clients as thought leaders in their industries during this festive season.
“By leveraging a mix of digital and traditional media, we help them engage with their target audiences in meaningful and memorable ways. Many founders have taken on the role of brand ambassadors, using social media to communicate directly with their audience, and we support them in maximising this potential,” he notes.
Kumar highlights some of the major trends reshaping the PR industry, while also laying out his vision for the future of Grey Cell PR. One of the key trends he observed in 2024 is the growing trend of founders becoming their own media platforms.
“We’ve seen a significant shift where founders are taking more control over their brand narratives. This shift includes founders being more vocal on platforms like LinkedIn, with many journalists now citing these posts in their stories. Additionally, founders are becoming content creators themselves, launching podcasts and directly engaging their audiences through various digital channels,” he says.
Looking ahead to 2025, Kumar expects the rise of generative AI to play a transformative role in content creation, especially when it comes to images and videos. He states that despite technological advancements, purpose-driven communication will continue to set brands apart.
Kumar further hints at the agency’s plans for international expansion. “While we haven't fully scaled globally yet, we are actively exploring international growth through partnerships with companies across borders. We’ve already completed a few global projects, and this is an area where we see significant growth potential moving forward,” he says.