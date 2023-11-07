Havas acquires PR Pundit in India

PR Pundit has been a valued affiliate of Havas in India for some time. This acquisition cements the association and enhances Havas’ capabilities to extend public relations services in India as part of its bouquet of creative, media and healthcare offerings. In parallel, Havas Red's continued international expansion adds important new expertise and geographic reach to the network’s global clients. The entry in the Indian market is the network’s second addition in 2023, following the opening of Havas Red South Africa earlier in the year.

Archana Jain, founder and managing director of PR Pundit, will continue to lead PR Pundit Havas Red, reporting to Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India and James Wright, global CEO of Havas Red.