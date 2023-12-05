India as a PR market, is outpacing global growth: Archana Jain, PR Pundit Havas Red

“When we say copsumers, it means corporate and consumers. From the consumer side, we are very strong and on the copsumer side, we will raise the bar with learnings from what Global can offer us. We need to nurture one or two new things where they have a lot of advantages. For example, Havas has done considerable work in the healthcare domain. Over time, we will want to see this as an opportunity for us in India, as this sector in the country is blossoming. So that is something that we could continue in a certain amount. We also want to enhance our offerings on social media as well.”