Are airlines’ crisis comms up in the air?

According to Porwal, an airline brand builds its operations but its capability building is not in line with its expansion leading to a fracture in the business. “Industries like airlines are even clearer as people talk about it. There is social media which is doing its job as it is very easy to get people's ears and eyes. On the one hand, our companies or airlines are doing as much to communicate though they are not, and on the other hand, social media is a two-edged sword. It can take one up or down. Therefore, a lot of people write, inform, or put disturbing videos and that becomes a problem area,” he adds.