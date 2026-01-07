Kaizzen adds AI Collective to its communications services portfolio

Kaizzen has launched a new service vertical, Kaizzen AI Collective, expanding its portfolio of communications offerings. The vertical will sit alongside the consultancy’s existing services, including public relations, crisis communication, digital and social, production and creative, insights and public affairs.

The services will be available to clients across markets, drawing on Kaizzen’s presence in India, the UAE and other global regions.

Announcing the launch, Vineet Handa, founder & CEO, Kaizzen, said: “When approximately 1.8 billion people globally are using AI, with second largest numbers being from India after China, AI is no longer an option; it is a strategic imperative.”



“With Kaizzen AI Collective, our intent is twofold. To help our esteemed partners make smarter, faster, more effective and measurable campaigns, as well as to prepare our people to lead in a future where technology and human judgment work in tandem.”

According to the company, the new vertical focuses on intelligence-led and data-backed decision-making, reflecting the growing role of AI in shaping how narratives are created, distributed and evaluated across the communications ecosystem.

Nikhil Pavithran, COO, Kaizzen, said: “Kaizzen AI Collective is not about chasing trends, but about building long-term capability, credibility, and competitive advantage for the ecosystem we operate in. We are committed to creating a future where AI adoption is responsible and ethical whereas the impact and results are measurable.”

The launch marks Kaizzen’s move to formalise its AI-led offerings, with an emphasis on building internal capability and supporting clients as AI becomes increasingly embedded in communications workflows.