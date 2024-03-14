The afaqs! CommuniCon Awards & Conference 2024 is here

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On March 15, 2024, the city of Mumbai will play host to this event at the Fairfield by Marriott, Mumbai.
The second edition of the afaqs! CommuniCon Awards & Conference, powered by public relations and digital media agency Kaizzen, is set to mark the transformative landscape of Public Relations (PR) and Corporate Communications. Scheduled for March 15, 2024, the event will take place in Mumbai at the Fairfield by Marriott, offering attendees an educational, informative, and experiential opportunity.
In a world where PR and corporate comms are doing the cha-cha with online and social media, CommuniCon is your beacon in the PR storm. It's not just about talking the talk; it's about diving deep into the changing tides, where brands are now busting out their salsa moves, engaging with stakeholders from consumers to investors in real-time. PR firms are not just playing their traditional roles; they're turning into content wizards, adding new layers to their skill sets.
With a focus on The Power of PR and Corporate Communications, CommuniCon Awards & Conference has already made waves online. Now, it's stepping onto the physical stage in Mumbai. And who's stealing the show? These awards are not just patting PR agencies on the back; they are high-fiving brand marketers and other marketing maestros actively spinning the PR game for their clients.
Imagine rubbing shoulders with PR pioneers, marketing mavens, and communication gurus, each ready to share their wealth of knowledge and experience. From dissecting the latest trends to unveiling cutting-edge strategies, The afaqs! CommuniCon Awards 2024 is a treasure trove of wisdom waiting to be unlocked.
, you ask? Think along the lines of the impact of social media on PR-media relations, the data hustle in PR practices, the talent acquisition tango in PR, crisis management in the social media limelight, and the influencer marketing jig in shaping public perception.
An all-star lineup of speakers
The speaker lineup? Oh, it's an all-star cast! Aakriti Bhargava, co-founder of Wizikey; Aanchal Chachra, director of marketing & innovation at PR Pundit; Aniruddha Bhagwat, CEO & co-founder of Ideosphere; Anurag Iyer, CEO of BigBang.Social; Aparajita Mukherjee, general manager of Content & Advocacy at DIAGEO India; Bibek Chattopadhyay, chief communications officer at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India; Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer of BCW India Group; Diana Fernandes, founder & ceo of Bloomingdale Public Relations; Dr. Navneet Anand, founder & director of GreyMatters Communications & Consulting, Gayathri Pradeep, general manager of Corporate Communications at Bangalore International Airport; Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head at Parle Products; Kunal Kishore, founder-director of Value 360 Communications; Nitin Mantri, group CEO of Avian WE; Pooja Chaudhri, executive director of concept PR; Rajiv Banerjee, group head - Corporate Communications at Piramal Enterprises; Shashikant Someshwar, managing director of The Weber Shandwick Collective; Smita Basu Roy, head - Corporate Communications at Godrej Boyce; and Vineet Handa, founder & CEO of Kaizzen.
The CommuniCon Awards
The CommuniCon Awards celebrate those who have mastered the art of navigating the ever-shifting landscape of PR. These metals aren't your run-of-the-mill accolades; they're the spotlight shining on PR agencies, brand marketers, and other Marketing mavericks who are orchestrating the PR symphony for their clients.
Whether you're an avant-garde PR agency, a savvy brand marketer, or a marketing powerhouse steering the PR ship for your clients, the CommuniCon Awards are your chance to shine. It's more than just recognition; it's a testament to your prowess in navigating the ever-changing PR landscape.
CommuniCon Awards grand jury
Think of it as the A-listers of the PR realm. Aditya Gurwara, co-founder | Brand Alliances at Qoruz; Amit Bhandare, head of marketing and corporate communication at YES SECURITIES; Bhagyashree Rewatkar, director of brand marketing at Zoomcar; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - Marketing Communication, CSR & Digital at Egis; Dimple Raisurana Kapur, strategic brand communications leader; Himanshu Khanna, chief marketing officer at Raymond Limited; Manu Kumar, head - Marketing and Corporate Communication at Hero Electric Vehicles; Mrinall Dey, vice president & head of PR & Corporate Communications at MobiKwik; and Vivek Sabharwal, head of marketing & PR at Woodland, are the gatekeepers of excellence, evaluating over 30 award categories.
Secure your spot at CommuniCon!
Now, here's your golden ticket: CommuniCon 2024 is the ultimate shindig for seasoned PR pros, marketing mavens, and aspiring talents alike. It's your backstage pass to the future of PR and corporate communications. Don't miss this chance to be at the forefront of the PR revolution— at CommuniCon now and let's ‘PRepare’ ourselves for decoding the 'Power of PR & Corp Comm' together!
For the freshest updates on CommuniCon 2024, stay plugged into .
See you at the PR party!