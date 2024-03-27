The evolving role of social and traditional media in PR

“According to a report by Oxfam, 70% of India still has issues with connectivity. In that realm, if you only operate for social media, you will go out of business very soon. Social media has allowed PR agencies to get more creative, using different messaging. For example, the Billgates-Chaiwala video is a great example of using social media to get your message across which was ‘innovation finding innovation in India’. He was able to give out the message in a two minute interview rather than a video interview. I think agencies have started adapting and being more creative,” he adds.