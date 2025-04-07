Why long-term relationships matter in PR: Bloomingdale's Vikram Kharvi

In an ever-evolving media landscape, PR is no longer just about press releases and media relations—it’s about strategic storytelling, crisis management, and brand building. Vikram Kharvi, a 27-year industry veteran, is leading this change as Bloomingdale PR's CEO.

Diana Fernandes, a communications veteran, founded the agency in 2013, with its headquarters located in Mumbai. It represents a broad range of clients across sectors, including food and beverage, technology, and real estate, including Hyfun Foods, Natural Ice Cream, Mad Over Donuts, Brother International India, Zo World, Kaspersky, Interspace Communications, Taboola, and more.

Long-term association with clients

Unlike larger agencies, Bloomingdale focuses on relevance rather than aggressive expansion.

"In large agencies, someone pitches the business, but the execution is left to junior executives with minimal experience. That’s not how we work. My co-founder, Diana Fernandes, and I stay personally involved with every client. We only take on businesses we can help long-term.” Vikram Kharvi, Bloomingdale PR

This hands-on approach has led to enduring relationships, with several clients staying on for over a decade. The agency prioritises long-term alignment, and the average client relationship lasts about five years, with some spanning 15 years, such as Mad Over Donuts, Natural Ice Cream and Kaspersky.

The agency also works with several regional businesses. It handles PR for brands such as Suta Sarees, which has a strong regional presence, multiple restaurants, hospitality chains, and real estate developers from different cities—Bombay-based restaurant developers, Bangalore-based real estate firms, and more.

Beyond traditional PR: Crafting strategic narratives

Kharvi emphasises that PR is no longer limited to media communication—it’s about building awareness, protecting reputations, and integrating with business objectives.

One such example is Hoopr, India’s only music licensing platform. “Many brands unknowingly use copyrighted music in their marketing videos, which can lead to legal troubles. Our initiative, ‘Super Smash’, is raising awareness among brands and marketers about the importance of legal music licensing,” says Kharvi.

The campaign educates businesses on copyright laws through seminars and collaborations with law enforcement agencies.

The rise of influencers in PR strategies

Kharvi believes that the way brands approach influence and engagement is undergoing a transformation.

When he joined Bloomingdale last year, one of his primary goals was to rewire the agency’s perspective on influencer marketing. “It wasn’t just about chasing numbers but curating voices that align with brand values—voices that people actually trust,” he explains.

This has led to the emergence of what he calls "everyday influencers"—individuals who shape opinions within specific communities rather than traditional celebrities. “For example, for a healthcare brand, it could be a psychotherapist with a good following. For a tech startup, it could be a product reviewer. These people aren’t just amplifying a brand’s story; they are shaping it.”

Navigating International markets with local expertise

Bloomingdale PR has a presence across India, Southeast Asia, Dubai, and Singapore. Expanding into international markets requires more than just geographical presence—it demands cultural and linguistic sensitivity. The agency employs local professionals in each market to ensure brand messaging resonates authentically.

“You cannot run an international campaign with a one-size-fits-all approach. You need people who understand the local audience, their behaviours, and their nuances." Vikram Kharvi, Bloomingdale PR

While launching a global brand in India, the original pitch emphasised time savings and convenience. However, in India, the stronger emotional trigger was family care. “So we reframed the messaging as ‘helping you care better for your family’. That’s what clicked with the audience.”

AI’s role in PR: Disruption and opportunity

Like most industries, PR is experiencing an AI revolution. According to Kharvi, AI not only disrupts traditional processes but also offers smarter solutions. “AI helps us scan thousands of media mentions in real time, analysing sentiment and flagging potential crises before they hit mainstream media. It allows us to be proactive rather than reactive,” he says.

However, AI’s impact isn’t just positive. “With AI-generated content and deepfakes, misinformation is spreading faster than ever. We are actively training our teams to spot fake news and advise clients accordingly,” he adds. Despite AI’s capabilities, Kharvi insists that “authenticity will always win” and that human intuition and relationship-building remain at the heart of effective PR.

Future growth and expanding horizons

Currently operating across India, Dubai, and Singapore, the agency is eyeing expansion. “We are growing fast but remain boutique in our approach. Over the next year, we plan to increase our geographic presence and expand services. Currently, we have four offices. We will expand to approximately 10 offices in the next year,” Kharvi reveals.

Bloomingdale PR will deepen its reputation management offerings, strengthen influencer collaborations, and potentially build an in-house social media team. The agency is also exploring advanced research tools to predict potential brand narratives and crises before they gain traction.