WPP merges BCW and Hill & Knowlton to form Burson - a full-service communications agency

Corey duBrowa, the current global CEO of BCW, will assume the role of global CEO for Burson. Similarly, AnnaMaria DeSalva, presently serving as global chairman and CEO of Hill & Knowlton, will take on the position of global chairman at Burson. Together, they will be responsible for overseeing agency strategy, client service, employee experience, and fostering a distinctive organizational culture. Burson will be operational from 1 July 2024, with the unveiling of its new brand anticipated later in the year.