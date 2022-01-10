7UP celebrates Tamil Nadu’s Pongal festival with limited edition festive packs

Marking the celebrations for Tamil Nadu’s harvest festival of Pongal, PepsiCo’s beverage brand 7UP has unveiled its all-new limited edition festive packs. The packs are a tribute to the spirit of Pongal and take inspiration from the various elements that define the festival in its true essence. Right from the intricate art of Kolam to the use of sugarcane and pot to cook delicacies – the packs are a multifaceted representation of all things Pongal.