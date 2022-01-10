7UP celebrates Tamil Nadu’s Pongal festival with limited edition festive packs

From the intricate Kolam art to representation of sugarcane and pot to cook delicacies – the packs are a tribute to the spirit of Pongal.
Marking the celebrations for Tamil Nadu’s harvest festival of Pongal, PepsiCo’s beverage brand 7UP has unveiled its all-new limited edition festive packs. The packs are a tribute to the spirit of Pongal and take inspiration from the various elements that define the festival in its true essence. Right from the intricate art of Kolam to the use of sugarcane and pot to cook delicacies – the packs are a multifaceted representation of all things Pongal.
The festival is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu, with thousands of people across the southern state marking the end of winters. It is a festival to showcase gratitude for a good harvest. These packs feature the quirky, curly-haired 7UP mascot ‘Fido Dido’ celebrating the festival.
Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “7UP is privileged to have been part of the rich Tamil Nadu culture, and this time, we really wanted to celebrate Pongal in a special way. The limited edition packs are our endeavour to bring alive the festive spirit and add some freshness to the celebrations, as people continue to stay home to mark the occasion this year.”
The vibrant new Pongal inspired labels will be used across 600 ml, one litre and 2.25-litre packs of 7UP, and will be available across all modern trade outlets and select e-commerce channels. In a bid to spread the festive cheer across the state, the celebratory branding will also be showcased across hoardings and posters across public spots in select cities to engage the audiences.
Last year, Tata Tea had also launched festive packaging for some festivals, including Durga Puja and Chhath Puja.
NIVEA India also redesigned its signature blue moisturiser tins to signify four winter festivals in India – Diwali, Christmas, New Year and Makar Sankranti.
For Durga Puja, Sunlight detergent, a Hindustan Unilever (HUL) brand, launched the ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ initiative to support West Bengal’s handloom weavers. To take the campaign to the masses, the brand also changed the product pack design and launched a special ‘Sunlight Pujo Pack’.
Need a social media marketing agency for your project? Choose among 82 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here