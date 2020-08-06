"A space that will see massive shift is packaging design": Preeti Vyas, Vyas Giannetti Creative

The pandemic has accelerated habit formation in a few sectors, especially personal hygiene. How can product design and the visual language of communication help accelerate habit adoption in consumers?

Good product design coupled with great communication can actually save lives in the current context. From face masks to shields in cabs and autos, we are seeing people all over innovate. This is surely going to have a long-term impact and some of these innovations are going to stay with us for a long time to come.

To add here, while product design is huge, communication design actually forms new semiotics and visual aids to instil new practices. As things start opening up, our approach to environment design will have to enable these new habit formations...

Another key space that will see a massive shift is packaging design and its applications and usage. In some sectors, they will play a much stronger role. While products will be reduced to a small thumbnail on screen, packaging design will have to adapt itself now more than ever before. Hygienic material usage, easy tear away modules will become stronger considerations.