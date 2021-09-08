Absolut Vodka announces new bottle design, first one since its launch in 1979

Commenting on the brand’s new bottle design, Charl Bassil, global vice president, marketing, Absolut Vodka, said in a press statement, “Our new look reflects the efforts we put into the making of our vodka. We’ve taken a look at ourselves and have landed in a place where we have kept our distinct DNA, communicating our provenance, heritage and authenticity more clearly than ever before. Our new bottles still hold the same well-balanced vodka they always have, but celebrate the nature and craft that make Absolut Vodka perfect for everything it mixes with.”