"Brands are pushing for novel launch experiences": Mark D’Costa, FITCH India

How has the ongoing (COVID) crisis changed the challenges facing design teams? What is the biggest change?

The ongoing crisis enabled us to fast-track some of the issues we were contemplating to ensure we continue to deliver growth. Saying this, it has not been easy manoeuvring through choppy waters. The key to this success, besides our clients having faith in us, is our great team.

Our immediate priority for the team was to ensure we maintain an ‘environment’ for great work at their home, and provide them the tools to ensure they have information and research material available for use.

Post setting up a ‘work from home’ solution, we quickly adapted to technology that ensured we collaborated as we did pre-COVID. Brainstorming, virtual workshops and design presentations were modified to ensure we continued with the same rigour.

However, with the crisis continuing, we all miss team bonding and the camaraderie. We have introduced various initiatives to ensure there are continued interactions with all team members, thereby enabling us to uphold the extraordinary FITCH culture.