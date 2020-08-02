"Brands' desire to look familiar and reassuring is back": Prasanna Sankhe, Hyphen

How has the visual tone of communication changed since the pandemic started? Are brands turning to a new set of colours/visual markers of hygiene (such as foamy hands)?

More than the subtle cues and details, the approach of brands has changed to that of reassurance and trust. If you look around to the brands design or retail communication, everybody is now trying to fit into a category.

Trying to belong rather than stick out. This brings about a familiar, safe feeling in the consumer... The trend of looking boutiquey, or like an eccentric designer brand, is out and the desire to look familiar and reassuring is back.