Burger King's revamped visual identity to debut in India

Speaking about the revamp, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer, BK India, said, “Burger King India continues to evolve as a brand matching the needs of its guests. After recently launching the Trust In Taste project with food free of any synthetic colours and artificial flavours, now even our logo represents realism. The new brand logo and visual identity is minimalistic, iconic and all about the food that we offer. The new visual identity is intended to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”