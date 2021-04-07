Burger King's revamped visual identity to debut in India

The fast food company will be rolling out a new logo, packaging, crew uniforms, restaurant signage and décor, social media and digital and marketing assets this month.
In January 2021, Burger King (BK) announced that it was undertaking a global rebranding exercise. This included a new logo, new design for the wrapper of the products and new visual aesthetics at their retail outlets. In a press release, BK India confirmed that it has launched the new visual identity in the country too.
The new visual design will be present throughout all touchpoints of the guest experience. The redesigned look marks BK's first complete rebranding in over 20 years. The release mentions that the announcement signals a commitment to digital-first expression and recent improvements to taste and food quality standards, such as the removal of synthetic colours and artificial flavours from food, as well as a pledge to environmental sustainability.
The brand will be rolling out its new brand logo, packaging, restaurant merchandise, menu boards, crew uniforms, restaurant signage and décor, social media and digital and marketing assets in India by this month.
The company's visual identity will look different in the following ways:
Logo: Confidently, what BK is all about - real, simple and delicious food. The new logo is clean and minimalist.
Colour: The selected colours are unapologetically rich and bold, inspired by the iconic BK flame grilling process and fresh ingredients.
Font: The new proprietary brand font is (appropriately) called 'Flame'. The font is inspired by the shapes of BK food - round and bold.
Uniforms: The new crew member uniforms reflect flame grill masters, mixing contemporary and comfortable style with distinctive colours and graphics.
Packaging: The new packaging showcases the new logo very proudly, as well as bold colours and playful illustrations of ingredients.
Speaking about the revamp, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer, BK India, said, “Burger King India continues to evolve as a brand matching the needs of its guests. After recently launching the Trust In Taste project with food free of any synthetic colours and artificial flavours, now even our logo represents realism. The new brand logo and visual identity is minimalistic, iconic and all about the food that we offer. The new visual identity is intended to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”