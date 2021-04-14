Cadbury Dairy Milk wrapper bears '100% sustainably sourced cocoa' tag

A small label at the bottom of the Dairy Milk bar indicates that the cocoa used to make the product is '100% sustainably sourced'.
Multinational companies everywhere want to look more 'woke', progressive and environmentally conscious. This is in direct response to the consumers themselves being more sensitive to social issues, and also the state of the environment and the planet we live on.
Another step in this direction is Mondelēz India's effort. Cadbury Dairy Milk bars now bear a small tag at the bottom, which says that the product is made from '100% sustainably sourced cocoa'. It names a program called 'Cocoa Life', which is Mondelēz International's sustainability initiative.
On its website, Cocoa Life is described as Mondelēz International’s global cocoa sustainability program. The company acknowledges that cocoa is the essence of its products, namely the chocolates, and vital to the business. This is an effort to ensure it is ‘made right’.
The program aims to tackle some challenges that cocoa farmers face. There are physical challenges, like climate change, and social challenges, like gender inequality, poverty and child labour. The company claims that by 2025, all Mondelēz International’s chocolate brands will source their cocoa through Cocoa Life.
"Cocoa Life is on a long-term journey to create a vibrant, strong cocoa supply chain, while growing opportunities that transform the lives and livelihoods of the farmers and their communities. We believe that empowered and thriving cocoa communities are the essential foundation for sustainable cocoa," says Cathy Pieters, program director, Cocoa Life.