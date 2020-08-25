"Conversations are moving from graphic, packaging, UX to a design mindset": Tresa Paul, DY Works

How has the ongoing (COVID) crisis changed the challenges facing the design teams? What has been the biggest change?

My first task as a leader at DY was to enable the company to work from home (WFH). As a part of the transition, our ways of collaborating and creating have seen a 180-degree shift. From being a close-knit, post-it, charts and boards bunch, we have almost overnight gone fully remote in our approach to solving problems.

Barring a few hiccups, the transition has been smooth, though we do miss the face-to-face interactions with clients and our teams, and the occasional water cooler chats. The positive in all of this is the possibility of working from anywhere with clients and talent from across the country, or even the world..

As far as design is concerned, what better thriving ground than uncertainty? Design conversations are moving from graphic, packaging, UX to a design mindset...