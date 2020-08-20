"Design language, colour palettes and photography styles reflect purity, hygiene, care": Ashish Mishra, Interbrand

The most potent impact of the (Coronavirus) pandemic is essentialism, along with meaningfulness. So, it’s all about making essential emotional, and the emotional essential. This underlines the developments across the board.

The way we work now is remote, and that was a problem. Simply because the conceptual process begins with explorations, absorption and experimentation. Acts that were easier through the normal dialogues, suggestions and builds. So, we are now trying to distil the explorations and design prototyping processes into convergent platforms.

Many of our team structures have become amoebic and close-knit. Having common spaces on digital assets have helped create virtual habitats and communities. Often, the client partners are also part of them. This has allowed people to dispense with the unnecessary, and bring in a lot of emotional energy into the work. It has helped to offset the isolation that was a fallout of the extended lockdown. And continued to facilitate a more efficient and effective design thinking.