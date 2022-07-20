Dunzo Daily references Baahubali, Bhaag Milka Bhaag, Andaz Apna Apna and other movies on delivery bags

The copywriting on the bags delivering groceries made 'punny' Bollywood references.
Dunzo Daily has caught consumers' imagination lately with the copy and graphics on their grocery delivery bags. The paper bags in green and white make references to movies such as Baahubali, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Andaz Apna Apna and Phir Hera Pheri. The copywriting makes puns on the movie's name or on dialogues which are famous from the movies.
Users took to social media to post pictures of the bags the groceries were delivered in.
Dunzo Daily is the quick grocery delivery arm of the delivery company Dunzo. It claims to deliver groceries to users within 19 minutes. It's not the first quick grocery delivery company to use the grocery delivery bag as a space to make pop culture references to talk to customers.
In December last year, Swiggy Instamart users noticed that the covers that the groceries delivered in, made pop culture references to old iconic ads and even had crosswords and tic-tac-toe games, inviting users to play these games with the time saved by getting groceries home delivered.