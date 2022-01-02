From Nestlé India to Tata Tea – a wrap of the creative wrappers of 2021

A quick look at some interesting product packages that brought a smile to our faces in the midst of the 2021 gloom.
After a tumultuous year of lockdowns and night curfews all through 2020, everyone had pinned their hopes on 2021. Many believed that everything would magically become all right with the turn of the calendar. Alas, 2021 failed to live up to our expectations.
While we may have had many things to complain about this year, one can’t deny that it was also a year of recovery. With various states reopening and the economy getting back on to its feet, many new brands and products were launched, and some old brands got new looks. In the midst of all the gloom and despair, it was sometimes these interesting product packaging and redesigned brands that brought a smile to our faces.
As we enter 2022, we take a quick look at some unique and creative package designs of the last year.
NIVEA India
NIVEA introduced a limited edition packaging for its NIVEA Crème. The brand redesigned its signature blue moisturiser tins to carry four different designs to signify four winter festivals in India – Diwali, Christmas, New Year, and Makar Sankranti.
Speaking about the design, Ashwini Deshpande, co-founder of Elephant Design, had said, "The colours and festivity certainly add life to the usual blue. But this is not the first time a brand would do something like this as part of ‘moment marketing’ initiatives. Diwali, Chinese New Year, Christmas and many festivals around the world have seen brands like Coca-Cola, Lindt, L’Oreal, etc., come up with special collections.”
Tata Tea
Tata Tea introduced some of the most creative packaging designs this year. It launched festive packaging for some festivals, including Durga Puja and Chhath Puja.
For Durga Puja, Tata Tea Gold launched festive edition packs. The design language of the five packs celebrated the essence of the five special days, starting from the sixth to the 10th day.
Tata Tea Leaf celebrated Chhath Puja with a pack highlighting the elements of the festival and bringing alive its true essence. The yellow-coloured pack had festive images, and was designed with the festival’s small details to resonate among the people of Bihar and Jharkhand.
Nestlé India
Nestlé India tweaked the packaging of four of its popular products – Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe and Everyday, with the addition of a mask. As a part of the ‘Face of hope’ initiative, the brand aimed to spread awareness about COVID and remind individuals to wear masks.
Burger King
In January 2021, Burger King (BK) announced a global rebranding exercise, including a new logo, design for the wrapper of the products, and visual aesthetics at their retail outlets. The redesigned look marks BK's first complete rebranding in over 20 years. It also signalled a commitment to digital-first expression, and recent improvements to taste and food quality standards, such as the removal of synthetic colours and artificial flavours from food, as well as a pledge to environmental sustainability.
Sunlight
For Durga Puja, Sunlight detergent, a Hindustan Unilever (HUL) brand, launched an initiative, ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’, to support West Bengal’s handloom weavers. To take the campaign to the masses, the brand also changed the product pack design and launched a special ‘Sunlight Pujo Pack’. It also had a QR code that would take people directly to the campaign’s website, to encourage the masses to support the campaign.
